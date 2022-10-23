Left Menu

Bangalore: 3 die by suicide in HSR Layout, probe launched

Three people died by suicide in HSR Layout (Hosur-Sarjapur Road) early Friday Morning, said CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East division, Bengaluru City Police.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-10-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 06:46 IST
Bangalore: 3 die by suicide in HSR Layout, probe launched
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died by suicide in HSR Layout (Hosur-Sarjapur Road) early Friday Morning, said CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East division, Bengaluru City Police. After the bodies were shifted to saint John's hospital it appeared that Santosh, a small scale businessman, who has a small tool-making business in the Industrial area poured kerosene on his wife Omana (55) and daughter Anusha (18) and poured on himself and set fire on all three of them.

As per the primary investigation, we have come to know that the family was shifted from Palakkad, Kerala in 1998, said the DCP. As per their information, the decision for such extreme action needs to be investigated.

"Santosh had given some loans to some people and he has also taken loans from others. He was a sensitive person and he might have taken such a decision as he couldn't take back money from those whom he has given and repay the loans," DCP added. An investigation has been initiated into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022