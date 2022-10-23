G7 condemns Russia's kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership
"We condemn Russia's repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff," G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said in a statement dated Saturday. "We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine," it said.
(Adds quotes, details) TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) -
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations condemned Russia's kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine. "We condemn Russia's repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff," G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said in a statement dated Saturday.
"We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine," it said. Russian forces have been in control of the nuclear plant, Europe's largest, since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
