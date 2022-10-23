Left Menu

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande Saturday visited the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt on the eve of Diwali and interacted with the serving soldiers and their next of kin admitted. "Army Chief lauded the efforts of Paramedics," officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 09:15 IST
Delhi: Army chief with his wife visits Base Hospital ahead of Diwali
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande during his visit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande visited the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt on Saturday ahead of Diwali, and interacted with the serving soldiers and their next of kin admitted. "Army Chief lauded the efforts of Paramedics," officials said. Gen Manoj Pande was accompanied by his wife Archana Pande, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) President.

Army Chief also wished for the speedy recovery of the army personnel, undergoing treatment in the hospital. "Gen Manoj Pande COAS and Mrs. Archana Pande, President AWWA, visited Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt on the eve of Diwali and interacted with the patients, including Serving Soldiers, Veterans & their Families. They wished them good health and speedy recovery," Indian Army tweeted.

As per reports, Army Chief Pande also lauded the efforts of Doctors and Paramedics of the Base Hospital in ensuring a conducive healthcare ecosystem. General Manoj Pande on Saturday took over as the new Chief of Army Staff from General Manoj Mukund Naravane on April 30.

He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff. Gen Pande took over the charge from Gen Naravane in a brief ceremony at the South Black. Pande, who belongs to the 117 Engineers Regiment of the Indian Army, would be the 29th Army Chief.

He was commissioned on December 24, 1982, in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) of the Indian Army. During his long and distinguished service spanning over 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

Gen Pande held various important command and staff appointments which include a Mountain Division in the high-altitude area in Ladakh along the Pakistan border and Command of a Corps, deployed along the LAC and in the Counter Insurgency Operations area of Eastern Command. (ANI)

