Chhattisgarh: Woman community health officer raped in Chhipchhipi; three acccused held

A tribal woman community health officer was allegedly raped in Chhipchhipi village under Jhadkhand police station limits, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, said police on Saturday.

23-10-2022
ASP Nimesh Baraiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tribal woman community health officer was allegedly raped in Chhipchhipi village under Jhadkhand police station limits, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, said police on Saturday. The police have so far arrested three accused in the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nimesh Baraiya said, "The woman was posted in Chhipchhipi sub-health centre. She was alone at the time of the incident in the health centre. The accused arrived at the centre and forcibly tied her up. One accused raped her while two others supported the crime." After the incident, the woman lodged an FIR, following which the police immediately swung into action and sent the police team to nab the accused.

"The police arrested three accused in the matter so far and efforts were on to nab one absconding accused," ASP Baraiya said, adding that "one accused was reportedly minor and his documents were being checked to verify his age. Further investigation was on." On the other hand, the BJP staged a protest against the state government outside the police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

After this incident in the health centre, the health workers and Manendragarh MLA Vinay Jaiswal also reached the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

