Left Menu

Kannada actor Chetan booked for hurting religious sentiments

Karnataka Police on Saturday registered an FIR against Kannada actor Chetan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-10-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 11:16 IST
Kannada actor Chetan booked for hurting religious sentiments
Kannada actor Chetan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Police on Saturday registered an FIR against Kannada actor Chetan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The Seshadripuram police registered an FIR against Chetan on the basis of a complaint against him alleging that he made "derogatory" statements while commenting on the tradition of 'Bhoota Kola' depicted in the Kannada movie 'Kantara'.

On the complaint by a person named Shivakumar, the police have registered FIR Chetan under Section 505(2) of IPC. Shivakumar, in his complaint, alleged that Chetan's statement would hurt religious sentiments and enmity between communities.

The police said that they would summon Chetan for questioning for further investigation. The complaints were also filed against Chetan in other police stations including Dharwad.

Chetan in his comments on 'Kantara' movie said that the cultural existence of tribal mingled with Brahmanism. He also said two are two different cultures and 'Bhoota Kola' is not Hindu culture.

This is the second time Chetan is facing criminal charges this year. In February this year, he was allegedly arrested amid the hijab row in Karnataka allegedly for his objectionable tweets against a High Court judge involved in the trial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022