Retired IPS officer dies due to fire at his residence in Lucknow; wife, son critical

A retired IPS officer died after getting trapped in a fire that broke out at his house in the Indira Nagar area in Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday late night, said police.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 11:23 IST
A retired IPS officer died after getting trapped in a fire that broke out at his house in the Indira Nagar area in Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday late night, said police. The deceased IPS officer has been identified as former Inspector General of Police Dinesh Chandra Pandey.

Pandey's wife and son, who were present in the house with him, sustained injuries and are admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Both are currently being treated at Chandan Hospital in Lucknow.

After receiving the information, Indira Nagar Fire Station and police reached the spot. "Retired IG Dinesh Chandra Pandey died after being trapped in a fire that broke out in his house in Indira Nagar yesterday late at night. Pandey's wife and son, who were present in the house with him, sustained injuries and are admitted to the hospital in critical condition," said DCP North Qasim Abidi.

He further said that during the search operation, a joint team of fire and police rescued the three trapped from the first floor. "Immediately, they took them to the nearby hospital. where the doctors declared the retired IPS officer dead while his wife and son are in critical condition," the DCP added.

Further investigation is underway to find out what caused the fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

