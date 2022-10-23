Goldi Solar, Waaree Energies keen to participate in PLI scheme for solar PV modules

Green energy companies Goldi Solar and Waaree Energies are keen to participate in the government's production linked incentive scheme for manufacturing solar PV modules.

Last week, MNRE Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi said the proposals under the second phase of the Rs 19,500-crore production linked incentive (PLI-II) scheme for solar sector will be invited within a week's time.

Goldi Solar is ''very keen to participate in PLI scheme for PV module,'' the company's managing director (MD) Ishver Dholakiya told PTI.

Gujarat-based Goldi Solar is planning to invest Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 to expand its module manufacturing capacity to 6 gigawatt (GW).

At present, the total module manufacturing capacity of its plants in Pipodara and Navsari, Gujarat is 2.5 gigawatt (GW).

Waaree Energies also has plans of participating in the PLI scheme for manufacturing solar PV modules, its CMD Hitesh Doshi told PTI over phone.

The company recently raised Rs 1,000 crore from a number of private investors. The amount will be utilised to scale up company's manufacturing capacity for photovoltaic (PV) modules in India to 9 GW from 5 GW capacity operational at present.

On September 21, the Union Cabinet approved the implementation of the PLI scheme (tranche II) on 'national programme on high-efficiency solar PV modules', with an outlay of Rs 19,500 crore for achieving a manufacturing capacity of 65 Giga Watt (GW) scale in high-efficiency solar PV modules.

