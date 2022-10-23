Left Menu

The post mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death, the official said.Forest personnel were monitoring the herds movement to check if other elephants got injured, he added.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 23-10-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 12:53 IST
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Forest personnel have found the carcass of a female elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district and suspect that it died during a fight with another jumbos, an official said on Sunday. The carcass was spotted on Saturday on the bank of a pond near Tukudand village under Pratappur forest range, Pratappur's Sub Divisional Officer (forest) Ashutosh Bhagat said.

On Friday night, forest staff had heard trumpeting sounds of a herd of 35 elephants roaming in Pendari forest near Tukudand. To check on the status of the herd, forest personnel went to the area on Saturday morning and found a female elephant dead, he said.

"Prima facie it seems the elephant died following a fight with other jumbos in the group. The post mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death,'' the official said.

Forest personnel were monitoring the herd's movement to check if other elephants got injured, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

