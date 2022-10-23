PM Modi condoles demise of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani and said that he was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. Mamani passed away late on Saturday night after battling ill health for over a month.

Mamani was an MLA from the Savadatti Yellamma constituency. "Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also expressed grief over the death of the Assembly Deputy Speaker. In a condolence message, he said, "Manani had represented the Saudatti Assembly constituency for the last three consecutive times. His style of functioning was worth emulating. His concern for the poor was. unparallel. The state has lost a good politician and he has lost a good friend."

"May the soul rest in peace and let God gives strength to his family members and fans to overcome this great loss," the Chief Minister added. Chief Minister also visited the Manipal Hospital in Bangalore to pay tribute to the Deputy Speaker.

56-year-old Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani inherited a political family. His father Chandrashekhar Mallikarjun Mamani was also the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in the mid-1990. He also died when he was a deputy speaker.

Anand Mamani joined BJP in 2008 after quitting JD(S). Consecutively for the three terms, he won from Savadatti Yellamma constituency for three terms in 2008, 2013 and 2018 on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. (ANI)

