Andhra Pradesh: 2 dead after massive fire breaks out at firecracker stalls in Vijaywada

Two persons were killed after a fire broke out at firecracker stalls at Gandhinagar's Gymkhana ground in Vijaywada on Sunday morning.

ANI | Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 14:41 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed after a fire broke out at firecracker stalls at Gandhinagar's Gymkhana ground in Vijaywada on Sunday morning. The firecrackers stalls were set up at the Gymkhana ground in Gandhinagar. People started panicking after the fire broke out in the firecracker stalls in Vijaywada.

Fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving news about the incident. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Earlier in June this year, three people were killed while two others were admitted to a hospital after a fire broke out at the firecrackers production unit in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

