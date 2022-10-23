S.Africa's Eskom to implement 'stage 4' power cuts from Sunday noon
Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:15 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's Eskom will implement "Stage 4 power" cuts from noon on Sunday until early Monday morning, before switching between "Stage 4" and "Stage 3" until Wednesday, the power utility said in a statement.
Eskom, which provides the bulk of South Africa's electricity needs, has been struggling to keep the lights on as a fleet of aging coal-fired plants conk out regularly and disrupt power generation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eskom
- South Africa's
Advertisement