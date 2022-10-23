Rationalists to celebrate solar eclipse to dispel myths

Seeking to dispel myths associated with solar eclipse, members of the 'Aid Without Religion' trust and Dakshina Kannada rationalists' association will organise a celebration of solar eclipse here during the eclipse period on Tuesday. The programme is aimed to allay the fears and misconceptions about solar eclipses that exposure to sunlight during eclipse could cause skin disease and physical harm. The members will also watch the eclipse through specially procured glasses and also consume food during the time.

A meeting in the open will be organised and the members will have food during the time of the eclipse, Prof Narendra Nayak, president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) said in a statement on Sunday. "We will have an open-air meeting at 5.30 pm, swimming between 4.45 pm to 5.15 pm, and watch the eclipse and consume food in the open air under the eclipsed sun," he said. The programme will be held at the MCC swimming pool compound here.

