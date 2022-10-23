Left Menu

More farmer leaders needed for better reach of welfare schemes to cultivators: Goa CM

This is why we need more farmer leaders who would take the schemes to the cultivators, the chief minister said.The Farmer Producer Company Limited has been formed under the National Association for Farmer Producer Organisations NAFPO.Sawant said the farmer producer company is a step towards providing benefits to cultivators.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:10 IST
More farmer leaders needed for better reach of welfare schemes to cultivators: Goa CM
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday stressed on the need for more farmer leaders so that government welfare schemes reach cultivators in villages.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Farmer Producer Company Limited in North Goa, which would act as a bridge between farmers and the market. Sawant said many of the central government schemes never reach farmers. "This is why we need more farmer leaders who would take the schemes to the cultivators," the chief minister said.

The Farmer Producer Company Limited has been formed under the National Association for Farmer Producer Organisations (NAFPO).

Sawant said the farmer producer company is a step towards providing benefits to cultivators. Farmers should be aware of various schemes and should also get the right price for their produce, he said. "They will not be able to get the benefits till they have their own company," he said.

Goa will have at least 12 farmer producer companies across the state, the chief minister said. "The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the state agriculture department have taken up the initiative to start these companies in all talukas," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022