Man burnt to death after gas cylinder explodes in vehicle

A man was burnt to death when a gas cylinder fitted in a vehicle exploded at Ukkadam, near the Sangameshwarar temple in Coimbatore on Sunday morning.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:28 IST
P Thamarai Kannan, ADG Law and Order (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was burnt to death when a gas cylinder fitted in a vehicle exploded at Ukkadam, near the Sangameshwarar temple in Coimbatore on Sunday morning. All the shops in the vicinity were closed after the accident. According to reports, the area is communally sensitive as a temple is located in an area with a Muslim population.

"A large number of police personnel are deployed in the area," officials said. "We are investigating the case. Senior forensic experts have been called to the spot. Preservation of evidence is being done," P Thamarai Kannan, ADG Law and Order said. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the ADG said.

"Prima facie it suggests that a gas leak from the vehicle led to the explosion soon after the vehicle went past a speed breaker at high speed," officials said. An investigation is underway in this matter. Further information is awaited.

The driver of the car died on the spot. The body has been sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

