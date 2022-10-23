Russian missiles pounded Ukrainian energy and housing, causing blackouts in several regions and destroying an apartment block, Kyiv said, while Russian occupation authorities in the southern city of Kherson urged civilians to evacuate.

CONFLICT * A missile attack destroyed apartments in a block in the Ukrainian-controlled ship-building city of Mykolaiv, which is near the southern front and has faced months of shelling and water shortages.

* A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the country's Siberian city of Irkutsk, the region's governor said. Two pilots died in the crash, Russian media reported. * Russian occupation authorities in Kherson, on the other side of the front from Mykolaiv, told civilians they should leave immediately because of what they called the tense military situation as Ukraine's forces advance.

* Russia said its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the Kherson region, where it anticipates a wider Ukrainian counteroffensive. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's strikes on infrastructure were on a "very wide" scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

* A former owner of a prestigious aircraft engine builder Motor Sich in central Ukraine, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, has been detained on treason charges, Ukrainian media reported, quoting security sources. * Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

DIPLOMACY * The Group of Seven industrial powers condemned Russia's kidnapping of Ukrainian leaders at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.

* Iran strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations that Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine. QUOTES

* "Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100% of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

