Left Menu

Saudi Arabia launches supply chain project to attract 40 bln riyal investments

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 17:08 IST
Saudi Arabia launches supply chain project to attract 40 bln riyal investments
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince on Sunday launched a global supply chain resilience initiative to attract 40 billion Saudi riyals ($10.64 billion) of 'quality, industrial and service investments in global supply chains' to the kingdom in an initial phase.

The initiative by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in financial and non-financial incentives for supply chain investors, the state news agency said. ($1 = 3.7580 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022