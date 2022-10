Saudi Arabia launches supply chain project to attract 40 bln riyal investments

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince on Sunday launched a global supply chain resilience initiative to attract 40 billion Saudi riyals ($10.64 billion) of 'quality, industrial and service investments in global supply chains' to the kingdom in an initial phase.

The initiative by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in financial and non-financial incentives for supply chain investors, the state news agency said. ($1 = 3.7580 riyals)

