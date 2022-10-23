Left Menu

"Goa govt should make details of all recruited through Rozgar Mela public": Amit Patkar

Goa Congress President Amit Patkar on Sunday called the Rozgar Mela another "Jumla" and demanded Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant make public details of all those who got the Letters of Appointment from Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-10-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 17:13 IST
"Goa govt should make details of all recruited through Rozgar Mela public": Amit Patkar
Goa Congress President Amit Patkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Congress President Amit Patkar on Sunday called the Rozgar Mela another "Jumla" and demanded Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant make public details of all those who got the Letters of Appointment from Goa. While reacting to the Rozgar Mela event organized by the government in Goa on Saturday where candidates were given Letters of Appointment, he said "Let Goans know details of all the selected candidates."

"The educated youth in Goa wants to know about the selection process adopted for selecting candidates in various departments to whom letters were handed over by Union minister Shripad Naik and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte," he said. The Congress leader further alleged that the government has just regularised those working on a contractual basis.

"I have come to know that some persons are recruited for Postal Department. What has happened to the seven postmen who were suddenly retrenched from services after working for 8 to 10 years, questioned Amit Patkar," he said. "I have information from reliable sources that those persons who were working on a contractual basis are now given letters of permanent appointments. If this is true then it is not giving jobs, it is just regularising the services," claimed Amit Patkar.

Patkar further attacked the Goa government and demanded to make all unemployment-related data public. "Government must tell the educated unemployed youth in Goa, when, how and who selected the candidates. Let Chief Minister post the information on Social Media platforms and release it in media. Let facts be before people," Patkar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022