Left Menu

PM Modi inspects Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Ayodhya, inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site here on Sunday.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 17:50 IST
PM Modi inspects Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Ayodhya, inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site here on Sunday. Earlier PM Modi offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on the eve of Diwali.

Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya for taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations today. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. The 'janmbhoomi' of Lord Rama is all set to witness the grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the presence of PM Modi on the eve of Diwali.

The Deepotsav, which is setting a new benchmark of records, will see Ayodhya adorned with countless indigenous and exotic flowers. Every intersection of Ayodhya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent. The bank of river Saryu has been beautifully decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that awaits their lighting as soon as the Sun sets.

Security in Ayodhya has beefed up in view of the Prime Minister's visit. The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'Deepotsav' will promote not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists.

"The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement read. The banks of river Sarayu await to be lit up with lakhs of earthen lamps on the occasion of 'Deepotsav'.

This year, out of 16 chariots 11 chariots are being prepared by the Information Department and 5 will be digital, which will be taken out on open trucks by the Department of Tourism. It will be based on scenes from the Ramayana era, in which the model of Ram temple and the model of development of 2047 Ayodhya will be presented. According to Ram Mandir construction committee, the construction work of the Temple is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023 devotees will have the opportunity of offering prayers before Lord Shri Ram.

The superstructure is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth with Granite stone which was completed in September this year. Approximately 17,000 Granite stone blocks weighing two tons each were used in the construction of the plinth by interlocking arrangement between the stones. No steel was used in foundation, raft and plinth. The total built-up area is 58,920 sqft and Ground Floor reached after completing 72 ft of three-layered structures. The superstructure of the temple is being constructed by using carved Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur district Bharatpur.

Approximately 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur stone shall be used in the superstructure of the Shri Ram Temple. The walls and floor in Garbh Griha of the Temple will be of Makrana Marble. There will be 392 Pillars in the temple, 166 columns on the ground floor, 144 columns on the first floor, and 82 columns on the second floor. Heavy rain in the first week of October had stalled the construction work of the temple. However, it has now picked pace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022