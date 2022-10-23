Goa CM appeals to people to have a pollution-free Diwali

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Panaji Sawant has appealed to people to think about the environment that gets affected due to the excessive bursting of fireworks and have a pollution-free Diwali celebration. Dr Sawant extended greetings to the people and wished that the festivity will spread peace, joy, and prosperity in the State.

The CM said, "Diwali symbolizes the victory of righteousness over evil, brightness over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and truth over falsity." The illumination on the day marks the joy, happiness on the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. This festival of light inspires all to move from darkness to light, he added.

The Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to have a safe and eco-friendly Diwali. "This year, let us think about our environment that gets affected due to the excessive bursting of fireworks. Let us have a pollution-free Diwali celebration," the CM said. He further said, "Diwali is the festival of sharing happiness and strengthening brotherhood relationship in the State. This Diwali let's take charge and reach out to the underprivileged people. Let us adopt poor and deprived ones by sharing the happiness of Diwali with them." (ANI)

