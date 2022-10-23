Left Menu

Assam man killed after being hit by train while crossing railway tracks

A man was killed at a railway crossing in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday after being hit by a train while he was trying to illegally cross the railway tracks.

ANI | Kamrup (Assam) | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:01 IST
Assam man killed after being hit by train while crossing railway tracks
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed at a railway crossing in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday after being hit by a train while he was trying to illegally cross the railway tracks. The incident took place at the Ranigate area near Azara railway station in Kamrup district.

In the CCTV footage, the deceased was seen as running to illegally cross the railway tracks and was hit by the train. CPRO of NF Railway, Sabyasachi De, told ANI that the incident took place in the Ranigate area.

"When the unidentified man had tried to illegally cross the level crossing, train no. 13282 run over him," the CPRO of NF Railway said. Following the incident, locals and police rushed to the spot and found the body. The deceased person is yet to be identified. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

