Migratory birds start arriving at Kaziranga National Park

Migratory birds have started arriving at the Kaziranga National Park, said a park research officer.

ANI | Assam | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Last year, migratory birds started arriving at the national park in November, but this year, it has already started. Several species of bird have arrived in the national park this year. We have seen these migratory birds at Burapahar, Bagori, and Agoratoli area in the national park," research officer Rabindra Sharma said.

The Kaziranga Park is one of the largest homes of migratory birds. Here birds come from Russia, the Netherlands and Europe. During the past two years, a large number of exceptional birds such as spawn-billed ducks and painted storks have been seen in the Kaziranga.

The Kaziranga National Park, which is also UNESCO World Heritage Site is the home of two-thirds of the world's Great One-horned Rhinoceros. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

