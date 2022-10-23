Left Menu

Brisk demand for cow dung lamps made by women in J-K's Udhampur

Women in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have made eco-friendly diyas from cow dung ahead of Diwali and thus promoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local initiative.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:52 IST
Cow dung lamps . Image Credit: ANI
Women in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have made eco-friendly diyas from cow dung ahead of Diwali and thus promoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local initiative. While talking to ANI, Rewa from Tikri said agriculture department officers came to their village and suggested making of cow dung diyas without mixing chemicals. She said, "We discussed the idea with other women and started making cow dung diyas without mixing any harmful chemicals."

She said that now over 15 women are making cow dung diyas. Demand for the diyas is high and the women have so far supplied 6,000 diyas to the market. The diyas are made from cow manure, which is biodegradable, and decorated without any harmful colour, she added. She added, "We get more and more orders ahead of Diwali festival. Some people demanded diyas without color and some with them. She appealed to people to boycott Chinese products during Diwali and buy local products. (ANI)

