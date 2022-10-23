Left Menu

Man held for harassing, extorting money from woman

A man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing, harassing and extorting Rs 7 lakh from the complainant in exchange for the deletion of pictures circulated online, said police officials on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 19:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing, harassing and extorting Rs 7 lakh from the complainant in exchange for the deletion of pictures circulated online, said police officials on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Anshul Srivastava, a one-sided lover who bullied the accused through emails, messages and uploading pictures on social media without the consent of the complainant.

"The woman filed a complaint that one person is continuously harassing, threatening, and bullying her through emails, messages and uploading pictures without her consent on various social media platforms. The accused was defaming her by sending her pictures to her friends and family and demanded Rs. 7,00,000 from the complainant to delete/remove the pictures from the sites," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, New Delhi, Manoj C. The police officials informed that one mobile phone, two sim cards, two ATM cards and one bank chequebook have been recovered from the accused's possession.

"On October 21, the team with the help of local police staff succeeded to apprehend the accused and after sustained interrogation, he disclosed the commission of the crime. In his instance, one mobile phone, two alleged sim cards, two alleged atm cards and one bank chequebook were recovered," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police. On further interrogation, it was found that the accused was in love with the complainant and became over-possessive about her colleagues and friends.

"Despite her not responding to his activities, he kept trying to impress her and kept sending e-mails. He used the app INDYCALL to use proxy numbers to call the complainant. Thereafter, he even threatened her elder sister to give him Rs. 10,00,000 or be engaged with him for his lustful desire to delete her sister's photos," said Manoj C. The police have registered an FIR under 354A/384/506/499/420/509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

