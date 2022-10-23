Left Menu

Assam CM greets people on occasion of Diwali

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali here on Sunday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:50 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali here on Sunday. "I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam and those living outside the state on the auspicious occasion of Kali puja and Diwali. May this festival bring prosperity, plenty and good fortune. I on this occasion call upon the people to take a pledge to protect our environment and celebrate the festival," Assam Chief Minister Sarma said.

He further urged the people of the state to make this festival a green one and work towards warding off the negative forces to strengthen bonds of friendship and camaraderie. "Since Diwali is the festival of lights, let us all make this festival green and work together to ward off the negative forces to strengthen our bond of friendship and camaraderie. May this festival of lights illuminate everyone's life with health, wealth and happiness," he added. (ANI)

