Madhya Pradesh: 15 injured after bus accident in Guna
15 people were injured on Sunday after a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, state police informed.
The injured were admitted to district hospital by the police officials. In another incident on Friday, a total of 15 people died while 40 more were left injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.
The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm when the bus with about 100 people on board, headed to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck trolley in the Suhagi Pahari area. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and announced to provide ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the road accident in Rewa district. (ANI)
