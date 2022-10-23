Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 15 injured after bus accident in Guna

15 people were injured on Sunday after a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, state police informed.

ANI | Guna (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:54 IST
Visual from the accident spot (Photo/@Dial100_MP). Image Credit: ANI
15 people were injured on Sunday after a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, state police informed. As per the police, a bus was going from Surat to Kanpur, when it met with an accident.

The injured were admitted to district hospital by the police officials. In another incident on Friday, a total of 15 people died while 40 more were left injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm when the bus with about 100 people on board, headed to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck trolley in the Suhagi Pahari area. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and announced to provide ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the road accident in Rewa district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

