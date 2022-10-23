CM Bommai accuses Rahul Gandhi of following "appeasement politics" that increases terrorism

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday accused the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi of following "appeasement politics" which increased "terrorism" in the country. "See terrorism and whatever incidents took place in our country are due to the political policy of appeasement of Rahul Gandhi and Congress," said the CM.

The CM slammed the Congress party for blaming RSS for diverting attention from appeasement politics. "People of the country know RSS is a patriotic organisation. RSS never ruled this nation. Only BJP and Congress have ruled us. During Congress' tenure, terrorist activities are on a high pitch. Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad everywhere they should recall what happened during their tenure," he said.

The CM further added that we should understand internal security and external security have changed after Narendra Modi became PM. Islamic nations such as the Middle East are praising the policies of Narendra Modi. Bommai said that Congress have the habit of viewing everything from yellow glasses, adding, "They should watch what's happening in Congress ruling Rajasthan. By this, it will be clear who is trying to divide the nation through appeasement politics. Let them curb communal activities in Congress-ruled states".

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sent condolence for MLA Anand Mamani's death. "Unfortunate that our friend and MLA Anand Mamani is no more, his funeral is today in Savadatti and we all are participating. He was a very active youth leader. His demise at a young age is very sad," he added.

CM Bommai further lauded the work done by the MLA and said that he had struggled a lot with the Malprabha river irrigation projects and later improved much in Malprabha irrigation canals which helped a lot of farmers there. (ANI)

