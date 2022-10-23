"Deepawali begins...": Amit Shah, other leaders hail India's victory against Pakistan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed India's victory in a nail-biting match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup at Melbourne and lauded Virat Kohli for his "cracking innings" on Sunday. "A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup...Deepawali begins. What a cracking innings by @imVkohli. Congratulations to the entire team," tweeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the Indian team's performance a phenomenal effort and praised Virat Kholi for his finest innings.

"A phenomenal effort by Team India against Pakistan in Melbourne today. Virat Kohli played one of the finest innings of his life! This incredible victory has delighted all Indian cricket fans around the world. Congratulations to Team India on this spectacular victory," read the Union Defence Minister's tweet.

BJP national president JP Nadda congratulated Team India for their stellar victory against Pakistan and called it a historic inning that oozed class and resilience from Virat Kohli. "Congratulations #TeamIndia for this stellar victory against Pakistan today in Melbourne. Historic innings that oozed class & resilience from @imVkohli and a fantastic display of fighting spirit by the Men in Blue proved to be the difference. Best of luck with the other matches," Nadda tweeted.

An explosive half-century by star batter Virat Kohli and a century stand with Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points. Virat reached his half-century in 43 balls. The star batter swung tides in favour of India once again, helping India get 17 more runs. Men in Blue needed 31 off 12 balls.

