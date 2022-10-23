Unable to catch enough lobsters, Rameswaram fishermen worried

The lobster fishing season has started but Rameswaram fishermen are worried as they are not able to catch enough lobsters in the Gulf of Mannar. Lobsters are demanded by people in several countries including China, Japan, and Singapore but the fishermen are not able to cater to the demand.

The Gulf of Mannar sea from Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi, Pampan, Mandapam, Vedalai, Keelakarai to Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari is rich in lobsters. Living among the rocks in the depths of the ocean, these lobsters are available in five varieties namely, Keli, mani, Thalai, Wari, and Raja Rani Lobster. Lobsters have two large horns and a partially visible float. Green, red, and light blue, these lobsters attack with their horns when they see their enemies and run away.

The season for catching them is from last week of October to April. Fishermen wait for this season. Lobsters are shipped live and not in frozen form like other fish. Dead fish are not bought for sale. The price of live lobsters is Rs 3,900 per kg, Rs 2,500 for half kg and Rs 1,300 for 200 grams. Therefore the business of keeping caught lobsters in tanks and rearing them has increased in Rameswaram Pampan Mandapam area.

This year the season has started but fishermen are disappointed: They get only one or two lobsters per boat. Traders are refraining from buying them as they are unable to export them due to reduced supply. Adhikalam, a country boat fisherman from Pampan, said that during each fishing season, 20 to 35 lobsters are caught per boat, but this year only one or two are being caught per boat. It has caused disappointment to fishermen.

Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Association State Secretary NJ Bose said that five species of lobsters are available in the Gulf of Mannar. This year one or two lobsters are getting per boat. In the past, they got 20 to 30 lobsters per boat. (ANI)

