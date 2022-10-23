Left Menu

IMD issues alert for heavy rains in several districts of Assam over next 2 days

In wake of cyclone 'Sitrang', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued 'Red' and 'Orange' alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam for the next two days.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-10-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 21:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In wake of cyclone 'Sitrang', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued 'Red' and 'Orange' alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam for the next two days. IMD said "Extremely Heavy" ( >20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur in Cachar, DimaHasao and Karimganj districts tomorrow.

Further, "Heavy" (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to "Very Heavy" (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur over Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, said IMD. On Tuesday, "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to "Very Heavy" (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely over Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, IMD said.

Regional Met Centre, Guwahati said the deep depression over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it would recurve and move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, close to Barisal around October 25 early morning. A low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal, informed IMD.

Subsequently, by October 24, it is pretty likely to recurve northwards and build into a cyclonic storm over the west-central and neighbouring east-central Bay of Bengal. Following that, it is expected to move steadily north-northeastward, avoiding the Odisha coast and arriving near the West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts on October 25. (ANI)

