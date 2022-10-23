Left Menu

DRI officials intercept courier parcel with 1.9 kg drugs at Mumbai's air cargo complex

A parcel consisting of narcotic substances that was being smuggled into India in an international courier parcel was intercepted at the Air Cargo Complex by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), said officials on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 23:11 IST
DRI officials intercept courier parcel with 1.9 kg drugs at Mumbai's air cargo complex
Recovered parcel consisting ATS. Image Credit: ANI
A parcel consisting of narcotic substances that was being smuggled into India in an international courier parcel was intercepted at the Air Cargo Complex by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), said officials on Sunday. Based on intelligence that narcotic substances were likely to be smuggled into India through an International Courier Parcel, officers of DRI, Mumbai intercepted the parcel at the Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai October 20.

The Parcel had originated in Paris and was destined for an address in Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai. A thorough search of the parcel resulted in the recovery of 1.9kg of Amphetamine Type Substance in the form of tablets valued at more than Rs 15 crores in the illicit international market, informed the customs officials. According to the officers of DRI the tablets were packed in polythene packs concealed inside the body of the corrugated packaging material.

In a follow-up action, the DRI officers, in a meticulously planned operation uncovered multiple layers of recipients through which the consignment changed hands. The officials said that the original recipient of the parcel was nabbed when he took delivery of the parcel. His interrogation led to another person who was the next in the chain. The second person was also nabbed in a similar manner. The second accused's interrogation revealed that the parcel's ultimate recipient was a Nigerian national.

The Nigerian national was also nabbed when he came to receive the parcel. Thus, three persons, including a Nigerian national, have been apprehended so far in this case, informed the officials. Further investigation into the case is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

