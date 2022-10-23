Left Menu

Ayodhya Deepotsav scripts new Guinness World Record by lighting over 15.76 lakh diyas

A new Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' was set when more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit at the 'Ram ki Paidi' during the Yogi government's Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 23:34 IST
Ayodhya Deepotsav scripts new Guinness World Record by lighting over 15.76 lakh diyas
15.76 lakh earthern lamps were lighted in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A new Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' was set when more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit at the 'Ram ki Paidi' during the Yogi government's Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali. The record was created in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of devotees, general public, dignitaries witnessed this historic event.

The teachers and students of Awadh University, Ayodhya contributed largely to creating the record. Over 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit one by one with the chanting of 'Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram' as soon as the PM launched the festival. As the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records announced the establishment of the record, the entire city of Ayodhya echoed with the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' The Chief Minister received the certificate, and the Prime Minister congratulated him on the achievement.

It is noteworthy that as many as 1.71 lakh lamps were lit in 2017, the year Deepotsav started in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government. Since then the number is continuously increasing to 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, and 9.41 lakh in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

