PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 24

Salman Rushdie has lost the use of an eye and cannot move one hand as a result of a stabbing attack on stage at an event in western New York in August, according to the author's agent. The UK government's de facto windfall tax on low carbon electricity companies will have "catastrophic consequences" for investment in green technologies such as wind and solar, energy companies have warned.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 05:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 05:41 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boris Johnson pulls out of Conservative leadership contest Salman Rushdie loses sight in one eye and use of hand

De facto UK windfall tax on green energy is 'catastrophic', sector warns Overview

Former prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday pulled out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister after his campaign stalled. Salman Rushdie has lost the use of an eye and cannot move one hand as a result of a stabbing attack on stage at an event in western New York in August, according to the author's agent.

The UK government's de facto windfall tax on low carbon electricity companies will have "catastrophic consequences" for investment in green technologies such as wind and solar, energy companies have warned. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

