PM Modi wishes people on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.

He tweeted, ''Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.'' PTI KR CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)