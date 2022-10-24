Left Menu

PM Modi wishes people on Diwali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 07:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 07:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.

He tweeted, ''Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.'' PTI KR CJ CJ

