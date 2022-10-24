Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel

A fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Updated: 24-10-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 07:57 IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. As per preliminary information, a level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire. The Mumbai police team is also on the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

