Left Menu

Cyclone Sitrang: IMD issues advisory, suspends offshore activities in north Bay of Bengal

In the wake of Cyclone Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory pertaining to the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal from October 24-25 along with issuing a warning of the possible impact of the storm in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:13 IST
Cyclone Sitrang: IMD issues advisory, suspends offshore activities in north Bay of Bengal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Cyclone Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory pertaining to the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal from October 24-25 along with issuing a warning of the possible impact of the storm in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal. "Due to the cyclonic storm over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and its likely intensification into a severe cyclonic storm, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till 25th Ocober'2022," IMD's statement said.

Predicting the possible damages, the department said that thatched huts would likely to be damaged. As per its advisory, the department suggested major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads and waterlogging in the Corporation and Municipality low-lying area.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on October 24. "Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around October 25 early morning," the department further said.

The release from the department said that wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph and gradually increasing becoming 60-80 mph gusting to 90 kmph is likely over North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts on Monday. Taking about the preparedness for the cyclone, Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor-in-council Debasish Kumar said that necessary precautions had been worked out."Necessary precautions regarding the cyclone ('Sitrang') have been worked out. More impact is expected in Kolkata, so teams will be deployed in the control room & every borough office for 24 hours," Debashish said.

As per the release, the deep depression is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow October 24, and then cross the Bangladesh coast on October 25 early morning."It is very likely to move north-northeastwards, and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow, the 24th of October. Continuing to move north- northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, close to Barisal around 25th October early morning," the release further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022