Journalist dies after falling into incomplete storm water drain in Chennai

Muthu Krishnan, a 25-year-old journalist died after he had an accidental fall into an under-construction stormwater drain at Jafferkhanpet

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Muthu Krishnan, a 25-year-old journalist died after he had an accidental fall into an under-construction stormwater drain at Jafferkhanpet. Muthukrishnan was working with a private Tamil news channel.

On Sunday evening, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the journalist's death and announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to his family. Muthu Krishnan was returning home after work late on Saturday night when he fell into an under-construction stormwater drain. He apparently tried to leap over the trench dug for the drain work but slipped and fell into it.

"With the help of his colleague he was taken to VH hospital for first aid. Later he was shifted to Royapetah Government Hospital where he succumbed to injuries this afternoon," the official said. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state president K Annamalai also condoled the death.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said, "In many places like this in Chennai, the rainwater drainage works have not been completed and the main roads used by people without any protection have turned into potholes." He also shared some pictures of potholes and said, "Similar to this across the city, a lot of SWD are unfinished and without proper safety measures. Because of this DMK government there is no safety for Tamil Nadu people".

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief MP Vaiko demanded 50 lakhs as compensation and requested CM to take action on officials responsible for Muthu Krishnan's death. (ANI)

