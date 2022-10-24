Left Menu

Delhi police arrested 29 gamblers, seizes Rs 58 lakh

Delhi Police have arrested 29 people including 7 women for gambling at Hotel City West End on Club Road Punjabi Bagh, an official said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:20 IST
Delhi police arrested 29 gamblers, seizes Rs 58 lakh
Represetative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested 29 people including 7 women for gambling at Hotel City West End on Club Road Punjabi Bagh, an official said on Sunday. According to the police, they have also recovered Rs 58.57 lakh and 10 sets of playing cards.

"Keeping in mind the instances of gambling on the occasion of Diwali, like every year, all the SHOs and operational teams were instructed to identify and take strict action on such activities," DCP Ghanshyam Bansal said. "A source informed that large-scale gambling is a regular affair in Hotel City West End on Club Road Punjabi Bagh. The source was further asked by the police to watch the activities being carried out at the said hotel," the police officer said.

"On October 22, specific inputs were received that a large number of people were assembling at the hotel for indulging in gambling at the Banquet Hall on the first floor," the DCP said, adding that acting on the inputs, a raid was conducted and 29 people, including some women were found gambling with cards on different tables. "When they saw the raiding party, everyone threw the cards and stood up. They all were apprehended," said the DCP.

The CCTV footage of the hotel of the last few days is also being analysed, the official added. The police registered an FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of the gambling act.

"On questioning, it was revealed that the hotel manager used to charge an entry fee of Rs 2,500 for allowing their hotel premises for gambling activities and serving food and snacks," said the official. Further legal action is being taken against the management and staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022