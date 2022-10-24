Left Menu

On the occasion of Diwali, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand art of Goddess Kali by using 4045 diyas with the message "let us burn out all the negativity," at Puri beach in Odisha on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:20 IST
Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Goddess Kali's sand art with installation of 4,045 diyas
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Goddess Kali's sand art with installation of 4045 diyas. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Diwali, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand art of Goddess Kali by using 4,045 diyas with the message "let us burn out all the negativity," at Puri beach in Odisha on Sunday. Sudarsan has created a 5 ft high sand sculpture of Goddess Kali with the installation of 4045 Diyas by using 6 tones of sand. He took 5 hours to complete the sculpture. Students of his sand art Institute joined hands with him.

"This Diwali I want to appeal to people to keep our environment clean and pollution free Diwali," said Sudarsan Pattnaik, Padmashree awarded Sand Artist. So far, Padma-awarded sand artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country. Sudarsan always tries to spread awareness through his sand art. His arts are appreciated by the UN Environment and WHO etc.

Earlier, Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a five feet sand sculpture with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on Odisha's Puri beach to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday. Pattnaik has created a 5-ft high sand sculpture of PM Modi with the message 'Happy Birthday Modi Ji' by installing 1,213 mud tea cups. He used about five tonnes of sand for the sculpture. Pattnaik had been creating different sand sculptures of PM Modi on his every birthday.

"We have used these mud tea glasses to show PM Modi's journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister of the country. Here, I convey my best wishes to PM through my art," Sudarsan said. Padma Shri Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships and festivals worldwide and won many prizes for the country. He always tries to spread a social message through his art form. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

