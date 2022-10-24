Let's try to bring happiness to lives of those in need: President Murmu wishes Diwali

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings for Diwali. "Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness to the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his Diwali greetings to countrymen. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," PM Modi said in a Twitter post.

The crowds thronged the markets on the eve of Diwali as people in numbers visited markets across the country ahead of the festival of lights. Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)