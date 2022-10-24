Left Menu

Mubadala, KKR to invest about $1 bln in Asia

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 09:43 IST
Mubadala, KKR to invest about $1 bln in Asia
KKR & Co and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co said they had entered into an agreement to invest about $1 billion in Asia.

The agreement, announced on Sunday, will see the two firms investing across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, they said.

