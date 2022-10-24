Mubadala, KKR to invest about $1 bln in Asia
Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 09:43 IST
KKR & Co and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co said they had entered into an agreement to invest about $1 billion in Asia.
The agreement, announced on Sunday, will see the two firms investing across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Asia Pacific region
- Abu Dhabi
Advertisement