FTSE 100 slips on stronger pound; PM race takes focus

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as a stronger pound and weaker oil prices weighed on the blue-chip index, while investors kept a close watch on the race for Britain's next prime minister after former leader Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.3% by 0719 GMT, lagging its European peers, as the pound gained after Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain's next prime minister. The pound strengthened 0.3% against the dollar, weakening shares of international companies.

Also weighing on the index, energy stocks fell 1.8% as crude prices slid after trade data from China showed that demand in the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September. The domestically oriented FTSE 250 added 0.5%, with online fashion retailer Asos Plc jumping 4.5% after UK businessman Mike Ashley said he has built a stake of more than 5% in the firm, as per a Telegraph report on Saturday.

