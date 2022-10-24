Left Menu

FTSE 100 slips on stronger pound; PM race takes focus

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as a stronger pound and weaker oil prices weighed on the blue-chip index, while investors kept a close watch on the race for Britain's next prime minister after former leader Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.3% by 0719 GMT, lagging its European peers, as the pound gained after Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain's next prime minister. The pound strengthened 0.3% against the dollar, weakening shares of international companies.

Also weighing on the index, energy stocks fell 1.8% as crude prices slid after trade data from China showed that demand in the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September. The domestically oriented FTSE 250 added 0.5%, with online fashion retailer Asos Plc jumping 4.5% after UK businessman Mike Ashley said he has built a stake of more than 5% in the firm, as per a Telegraph report on Saturday.

