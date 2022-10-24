"Never considered war as first option..." PM Modi in Kargil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who landed in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers, on Monday said India never considered war as the first option but if anyone casts an evil eye on the country, the armed forces will give a befitting reply. "We have never viewed war as the first option...Be it the war in Lanka or Kurukshetra, we tried till last to postpone it. We are against war but peace cannot be there without strength. If anyone dares to look at us with evil eyes, our armed forces will give a befitting reply," PM Modi said addressing the soldiers.

He said when India's strength rises, it will be beneficial for global peace and prosperity. "From this victorious land of Kargil, I wish the countrymen and the world a very happy Diwali. There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and Kargil made it possible. Our Army in Kargil crushed the fountainhead of terror and people till date remember the Diwali of victory the country celebrated," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said self-reliance is the most important to the nation's security. He said country's dependence should be minimal on foreign weapons and systems. "I commend all the three armed forces who have decided that over 400 types of defence equipment will not be imported but rather be built in India. When our jawans fight with made-in-India weapons, they will not only feel proud but also have an element of surprise to defeat the enemy," he said.

PM Modi said the way of warfare is changing in the age of technology. He said armed forces are ready, with new training, new reforms and new technology. "Over the last eight years, we have given the emphasis on implementing reforms within the armed forces. We have opened positions in the forces for women. Women's power will strengthen our armed forces. The induction of women officers into 'Permanent Commission' will result in the growth of our power."

Prime Minister said the Centre is developing hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity. (ANI)

