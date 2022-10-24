Left Menu

Slaying the demon, this is how Goa starts Diwali celebrations

The people of Goa have a rather unique way of celebrating Diwali. The festivities start, well, with the burning of a demon's effigy.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:26 IST
Slaying the demon, this is how Goa starts Diwali celebrations
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the Diwali celebration, the people of Panaji burnt the effigy of demon Narakasura on Monday. "This is our first time to India and it is a wonderful experience to see the Diwali festival. We are really happy to celebrate this festival with the Goan people," a tourist told ANI.

Narak Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival that falls on Chaturdashi or the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Shalivahan Shak Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It is also referred to as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Choti Diwali, and Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi.

It is the second day of the five-day Diwali festival. According to Hindu tradition, Narakasur, an asura or demon, was slain on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama. "It is believed that Lord Krishna had defeated demon Narakasura in Goa. That is why the concept of burning the effigy of statue of Narakasura is so popular," said Shantram Naik, one of the organisers of the ceremony.

To commemorate the victory of good over evil, larger-than-life effigies of Narakasur are made, stuffed with fireworks and burnt in the morning. The followers in Goa usually start their Diwali festivities after the effigy-burning ritual and distribute sweets among themselves.

"The effigy is burnt around 7 am and after that people go to their house and prepare for the Diwali celebration," said the organiser. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022