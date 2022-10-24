Andhra Pradesh: Elephants create ruckus, destroy crop fields in Parvathipuram Manyam

Around four elephants destroyed the crop fields in the Parvathipuram Manyam, said district forest officials. The incident was reported on Sunday in the Vengapuram village of Balijipet Mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam.

According to the reports, the elephants travelled a distance of around 25 kilometres from Rajam Mandal of Vizianagaram and later smashed the crops and huts of the nearby villages. The attack from the wild on the crops proved to be doubling the devastating effect of the recent rains in the region, said, villagers.

"It is true that four elephants have been wandering in Vengapuram villages of Balijipet Mandal in Parvathipuram Constituency of Parvathipuram Manyam District. So far elephants never came to these villages. Elephants roam from the Orissa region to the Andhra border areas. Elephants come and go," Manyam District forest officer, Ram Mohan Rao told ANI. The forest officials also informed that efforts were underway to get hold of the tuskers.

"This scenario has been going on for the last four years. We are trying to catch elephants. A forest department team is following them. So far there has been no loss of life. The crop loss is also not yet estimated. We will give a report on the crop loss soon. The revenue staff is also providing minute-to-minute updates," he added. The official also laid out plans to shift these elephants to a conservation centre and said," The elephants will be caught soon and shifted to a conservation centre. The state government had also ordered to take necessary action to protect them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)