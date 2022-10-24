Left Menu

African nations to finalize aims ahead of UN climate summit

PTI | Mombasa | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:44 IST
African nations to finalize aims ahead of UN climate summit
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The final meeting of African nations' climate negotiators ahead of the global U.N. summit kicks off in the Namibian capital Windhoek on Monday, with participants expected to focus on how to ramp up renewable energy on the continent.

Organisers of the annual Climate Change and Development in Africa conference said the meeting serves as the final chance for the continent's negotiators, government officials, climate scientists, grassroots civil societies and farming associations to fine tune the continent's interests and agree on a common position to promote at the climate summit in Egypt in November, known as COP27.

How the continent will transition towards clean energy without leaving the poorest communities behind and ensuring renewables help boost nations' economies will be a major discussion point for African delegations, said Africa Climate Policy Centre's James Murombedzi.

He added that participants are also likely to look at how to finance more renewable power on the continent as well as seek additional funds to help vulnerable communities adapt to weather extremes and ensure food security.

Africa attracted just 2% of the world's clean energy investment in the last 20 years, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

It's expected that African nations will urge developed countries to ensure more climate financing at COP27. Countries want high-polluting nations to pay compensation to countries who have done little to contribute to climate change but are more vulnerable to its effects. This is known as "loss and damage" in climate negotiations.

"As we have argued for decades, adaptation and increasingly loss and damage are the main climate action priorities for the continent," said Mithika Mwenda, one of the meeting's co-conveners and part of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance.

Africa is responsible for about 3% to 4% of global emissions despite being home to nearly 17% of the world's population but experts say it is particularly vulnerable to climate change as it's less able to adapt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022