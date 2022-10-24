Left Menu

Rouble steadies near 61 vs dollar with upcoming rate decision in focus

The Russian rouble stabilized on Monday, supported by a favourable month-end tax period and the prospect of upcoming dividend payments, which also pushed stocks higher, as investors looked ahead to Friday's central bank rate decision.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:44 IST
Rouble steadies near 61 vs dollar with upcoming rate decision in focus
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble stabilized on Monday, supported by a favourable month-end tax period and the prospect of upcoming dividend payments, which also pushed stocks higher, as investors looked ahead to Friday's central bank rate decision. At 0806 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 61.29. It had gained 0.1% to trade at 60.17 versus the euro and shed 0.5% against the yuan to 8.35.

The rouble is buttressed by a month-end tax period that usually sees export-focused firms convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles to pay domestic tax liabilities. The role of tax payments and dividends of Russian companies payable in November should help the rouble continue its general strengthening trend towards 60 against the greenback, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The Bank of Russia is in focus, having cut its key rate six times this year after an emergency hike to 20% in February as Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, causing inflation to spike. Last month the bank cut rates to 7.5%, but omitted guidance about studying the need for future reductions.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.3% at $92.3 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were rising.

"The market will be supported by expectations of the start of dividend (payments) from Gazprom and Tatneft, which should provide fuel for developing the index's growth," said Promsvyazbank in a note. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.4% at 1,064.7 points, its strongest since Oct. 6. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.3% higher at 2,070.3 points.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022