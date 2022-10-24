Left Menu

Carcass of elephant found in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

Prima facie it appears that the elephant whose carcass was found in a forest area of Chhattisgarh died due to an attack by another elephant.

Image Credit: ANI
A carcass of a female elephant has been found in Pratappur forest range in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. According to officials, prima facie it appears that the death of the elephant was due to an attack by another elephant. Injury marks were also spotted on the elephant.

District Forest Officer, Surajpur Sanjay Yadav said, "A carcass of a female elephant was found in Pratappur forest range in Surajpur district. The animal had injuries near her teeth which indicated that she might have been attacked by another elephant. Villagers asked to take precautions." The forest department has asked villagers to take precautions.

Meanwhile, the team of Katghora forest department on Sunday solved the mystery of a one-year-old elephant allegedly killed and buried in a field in the forest range of Katghora forest division "The plot of killing a one-year-old elephant was hatched by a local district member. 12 including a minor have been arrested in the case, the accused will be sent to jail after registering a case," forest officials said, adding that the main accused is still absconding.

The incident pertains to October 22. A one-year-old elephant was allegedly killed by villagers and buried in a field in the Bania village of the Pasan forest range of Katghora forest division in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. This came after a herd of elephants trampled one man and three cattle to death in nearby Dev Matti village, the official said.in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. (ANI)

