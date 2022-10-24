Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
* The Russian-installed administration of Kherson region announced the formation of a local militia, saying all men remaining in the city could join. DIPLOMACY * Britain, France and the United States said they were committed to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and rejected Russia's warning about a "dirty bomb". * Iran condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for the United Nations to investigate accusations that Russia had used Iranian-origin attack drones.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Western countries accused Russia on Monday of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine, as Moscow evacuated civilians from a southern city in anticipation of a major battle. CONFLICT
* Russia fired missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-held southern town of Mykolaiv, destroying an apartment block, and said the war was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation". * Russia told people in the occupied city of Kherson to flee as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia said its forces had prevented a bid by Ukraine to break through its line of control.
* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart that the situation in Ukraine was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation" and said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb", but gave no evidence. * The Russian-installed administration of Kherson region announced the formation of a local militia, saying all men remaining in the city could join.
DIPLOMACY * Britain, France and the United States said they were committed to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and rejected Russia's warning about a "dirty bomb".
* Iran condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for the United Nations to investigate accusations that Russia had used Iranian-origin attack drones. ECONOMY
* Russia's Gazprom said it will ship 42.6 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, in line with recent days' volumes. * A U.N spokesperson said "much more needs to be done" to clear a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a Black Sea grain-export deal, and Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations had all acknowledged the problem.
* Ukraine said seven vessels sailed from its ports laden with grain for Asia and Europe, but accused Russia of blocking full implementation of a Black Sea grain deal. QUOTES
* "Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100% of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners," Ukraine's President Zelenskiy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Muzzo double earns Italy opening win over United States
Rugby-Muzzo double earns Italy opening win over United States
Italy beats United States 22-10 at Women''s Rugby World Cup - (A)
Rugby-Muzzo double earns Italy opening win over United States
China's hypocrisy on Ukraine on full display in United Nations