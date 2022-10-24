Western countries accused Russia on Monday of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine, as Moscow evacuated civilians from a southern city in anticipation of a major battle. CONFLICT

* Russia fired missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-held southern town of Mykolaiv, destroying an apartment block, and said the war was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation". * Russia told people in the occupied city of Kherson to flee as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia said its forces had prevented a bid by Ukraine to break through its line of control.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart that the situation in Ukraine was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation" and said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb", but gave no evidence. * The Russian-installed administration of Kherson region announced the formation of a local militia, saying all men remaining in the city could join.

DIPLOMACY * Britain, France and the United States said they were committed to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and rejected Russia's warning about a "dirty bomb".

* Iran condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for the United Nations to investigate accusations that Russia had used Iranian-origin attack drones. ECONOMY

* Russia's Gazprom said it will ship 42.6 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, in line with recent days' volumes. * A U.N spokesperson said "much more needs to be done" to clear a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a Black Sea grain-export deal, and Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations had all acknowledged the problem.

* Ukraine said seven vessels sailed from its ports laden with grain for Asia and Europe, but accused Russia of blocking full implementation of a Black Sea grain deal. QUOTES

* "Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100% of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners," Ukraine's President Zelenskiy said.

