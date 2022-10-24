Kali Puja: Devotees visit Tarapith in WB to offer prayers

Thousands of devotees thronged to the revered Tarapith temple in West Bengal on the auspicious day of Kali puja to offer their prayers. Lord Kali is widely worshipped in eastern India, including West Bengal during Diwali.

Maa Tara is worshipped as Kali on this day in Tarapith. In Siddhapeeth Tarapith, all the idols of the Goddess are worshipped in front of Mother Tara. Mother Tara is also worshipped as Shyama on the occasion of Deepanbita Kali Puja. On this day, along with the daily worship of the mother, special worship of mother Tara will be done in the form of Shyama.

And mother Tara was bathed for past five days. After that Maa Tara is decorated as Shyama with an octahedral mask, a garland, a crown, gold ornaments, postal ornaments and a garland of flowers. After this Mangalarati begins. Sheetal bhog is also given along with the first worship of Maa Tara. On the day of Nishira, Goddess Tara is today worshiped in the form of Shyama by decorating the Raj Rajeshwari base with gold ornaments and postage. Today the temple remains open all night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)