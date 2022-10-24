Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says "corrections" to Ukraine grain deal will depend on U.N. supplying data

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 16:23 IST
Russia's Lavrov says "corrections" to Ukraine grain deal will depend on U.N. supplying data
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow has asked the United Nations for data on the destination and end-consumers for Ukrainian grain shipments, saying that "corrections" to a deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea would depend on this information.

Russia in July signed up to a Turkish-brokered deal to facilitate Ukrainian grain shipments that it had blocked since the start of its war with Ukraine. Russia has since said the deal is not causing grain to flow to the world's poorest countries, and cast doubt on whether it will opt to renew it in future.

